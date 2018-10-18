

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





New information related to the unsolved, decades-old disappearance of a Bowmanville girl has led police to an area off Highway 57, where excavation will begin this morning.

Noreen Greenley disappeared from her hometown on Sept. 14, 1963.

According to documents from Western University’s Cold Case Society, Greenly was last seen at a bus stop near her best friend’s house at around 11:15 p.m. Witnesses reported seeing her get into a vehicle around that time.

She was never seen since.

The then-Bowmanville Police Department conducted an exhaustive investigation, but never found the girl.

Durham Regional Police revisited the case in 2005 but no new leads were uncovered.

In 2016, information provided by a tipster related to her disappearance renewed the investigation.

Multiple media reports suggest the tip came from a deathbed confession. A dying man’s son reportedly told police in 2016 that his father may be responsible for the young girl’s disappearance. Police have not confirmed that information to CTV News Toronto.

That same year, the girl’s family brought in a team from the Cold Case Society, who called on forensic anthropologist Renee Willmon to perform a magnetic radar field scan of the field now in question.

Dr. Michael Arntfield, the Cold Case Society founder, told CTV News Toronto back in September that based on the results of the scan, he’s convinced there is an object or artifact buried in the ground, possibly a car.

The Cold Case Society documents suggest Greenley got into a vehicle driven by her bus driver.

Her family has said they believed Greenley got into the vehicle with someone familiar to her, as she would have never accepted a ride from a stranger.

The documents allege it was the driver’s son who came to police in 2016 with new information. He reportedly told police that his father was a construction worker working on repaving Highway 57 at the time. According to the documents, the sonalleged that his father told his coworkers that he no longer wanted his vehicle before burying it, with Noreen inside, near the site.

“In the 1960s there were no environmental regulations and when such construction and road work was taking place, it was common to bury all of the garage, debris, old materials, etc.,” the document reads.

“He took a digger and dug a hole somewhere between six and 10 feet deep, drove the car into the hole, then took a backhoe and filled it in.”

None of these details have been confirmed by police.

According to Willmon’s case report, the results of the scan showed a large object somewhere toward the north end of the property.

Based on the results, Willmon reported that she believes the object is “consistent with the area described by the witness as the location of a buried vehicle.”

Arntfield said he believes police initially had skepticism about the credibility of the tipster, which may have delayed the process of getting a court order to excavate the property.

Theexcavation is taking place near Highway 57 and Concession Road 8, just north of Bowmanville.