TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police evacuate Ajax elementary school after threat made via email

    Durham Police

    An Ajax elementary school is being evacuated while officers investigate a threat that was sent via email, Durham Regional Police say.

    In a social media post, the police service said the threat was made to Bolton C. Falby Public School, located near Harwood Avenue South and Bayly Street East.

    The school was initially placed in a hold and secure position on Friday morning but police later confirmed that the building is now being evacuated.

    Police said parents can pick up their children at Ajax High School.

    More to come…

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?

    From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News