Police echo proper use of 911 after call was made to remove bat from home
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 8, 2019 9:24AM EDT
TILLSONBURG, Ont. - Provincial police are reminding the public about the proper use of 911 after officers were called to remove a bat from a home in Tillsonburg, Ont.
OPP say a homeowner in the community called 911 to report a bird flying around in their home as they tried to go to sleep.
It happened early Tuesday, and responding officers managed to find and remove a bat from the home.
Police say the call should have gone to animal services since it was not an emergency.