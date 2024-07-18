Police dismantle alleged 'chop shop' in Milton, recover 12 stolen vehicles

Police have arrested three individuals and seized a dozen stolen vehicles following a raid at an alleged “chop shop” in Milton.

Halton police say that investigators with its organized crime unit began an investigation on July 11 after identifying a recently stolen vehicle from Peel Region at a rural address in Milton.

Police say that officers subsequently executed a search warrant at the property and arrested three individuals at the scene. Police say that 12 stolen vehicles “in various stages of being disassembled” were also recovered.

Haider Ameer Khan, 25, of Brampton, Shehroz Nadeem, 26, of Mississauga and Jaskaran Sing, 24, of Grimsby, are each charged with 12 counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and one count of trafficking in possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police say that Khan had also been subject to a prior release order at the time of his arrest for similar offences.

All three suspects have since been released on bail and are due back in court on Aug. 26.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.