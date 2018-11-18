

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police investigating the death of a man found near the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood on Sunday morning now say the incident is not suspicious.

The man was without vital signs when he was found on the roadway near Jarvis and Shuter streets on Sunday morning.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man but he later died. A coroner was subsequently notified.

Investigators intially said they would be treating the death as suspicious until a cause is determined but later Sunday, police confirmed that the death is not suspicious.

Shuter Street was closed from Mutual Street to Jarvis Street for the police investigation.