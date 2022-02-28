Advertisement
Police cruiser struck in St. Catharines, Ont. while investigating a separate collision
Published Monday, February 28, 2022 9:18AM EST
A police cruiser was struck while investigating a collision in St. Catharine's, Ont. on Feb. 28, 2022. (OPP/Twitter)
A police cruiser was struck by a vehicle while investigating another collision in St. Catharines, Ont.
According to Ontario Provincial Police, an officer was on the QEW at Lake Street investigating a minor collision when another vehicle struck their cruiser.
In photographs from the scene, which were posted to social media, it appears as though the cruiser was struck from behind.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
Police are warning drivers to use caution when travelling through the area.
An investigation is ongoing.