

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are continuing to investigate the death of a five-year-old girl who was killed after becoming pinned between two vehicles near her school in Downsview on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Monday as the young girl was being picked up by her father at St. Raphael Catholic School, near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue.

Police said just as the girl was about to get into her father’s Mercedes SUV, an unoccupied Kia somehow became engaged in gear and drifted toward the Mercedes, pinning the child between the two vehicles.

She was rushed to hospital via emergency run but later died.

The owner of the Kia was also picking up a child when the incident occurred, police confirmed to CP24 on Monday.

A Toronto Catholic District School Board spokesperson said that the spot where the student was killed tends to be a high traffic area at the end of the day.

It is not yet clear whether driver error or mechanical issues led to the collision.

On Tuesday morning, residents in the area were seen placing flowers at the scene.

The TCDSB previously said a team of grief counsellors will be on hand at the school on Tuesday to help students and teachers cope with the tragedy.