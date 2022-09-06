Police conducting 'active ground search' in Vaughan neighbourhood for missing woman

Police are conducting an “active ground search” in a Vaughan neighbourhood as they continue to look for a 70-year-old woman who has been missing since Monday afternoon.

Laverne Gordon was last seen by her family in the area of Mullen Drive and Milner Gate at around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Police say that Gordon was planning go for a walk at the time of her disappearance and may have been seen headed towards Bathurst Street by a passer-by at around 4 p.m. that afternoon.

“Her family and police are concerned for her well-being. They believe she may be lost and not ask for directions,” police said in a news release issued on Tuesday.

Police have set up a command post at Bathurst Street and Chabad Gate and are conducting a ground search of the surrounding neighbourhood.

Gordon is described as Black, about five-foot-two, weighing 130 lbs. with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair with slicked-back waves.

She is possibly wearing a black North Face jacket, black shoes and carrying a black purse.