

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police are conducting a series of raids at stores inside Markham’s Pacific Mall related to the sale of counterfeit goods.

In a tweet, York Regional Police said they’re currently “executing search warrants at various retailers” inside the shopping centre.

Const. Laura Nicolle said the raids are a part of a “very lengthy investigation” that started in April. She said York Regional Police received numerous calls from area residents concerned about the mall.

“We heard from community members who were aware of this activity or had some concerns about it. We also heard from manufacturers, people who produce legitimate goods that had some concerns about what was going on here,” she told CTV News Toronto.

Nicolle said seven search warrants in total have been executed at the mall where clothing, handbags and cellphone accessories were seized.

“We are not anticipating any arrests happening today specifically but obviously the investigation will continue on from this point,” she said.

Video from a CTV News Toronto reporter inside the mall shows uniformed officers inside stores inspecting items. In some cases, plainclothes officers can be seen boxing up goods.

Back in January, the U.S. Office of the Trade Representative named the shopping mall as among the world’s most notorious sources of imitation and counterfeit goods.

The annual report included 19 brick-and-mortar locations and 25 online retailers. Pacific Mall was the only Canadian market included on the list.

The report listed sunglasses, cosmetics and fragrances as some of the fake products being sold at the Steeles Avenue East mall.

Mall management responded to the report about a month later, saying there were “disappointed” in the findings but vowed to take steps to stop the illegal sales.

At the time, Pacific Mall said it would issue written warnings to operators and owners believed to be involved in such business and would “commission a private investigator to conduct internal audits for imitation goods.”

It’s not clear whether those measures were implemented.

Between both the RCMP and York Regional Police, millions of dollars of counterfeit goods have been seized from the mall over the past two decades.

