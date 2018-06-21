

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





More than 50 search warrants were conducted by Toronto police officers this morning across a swath of the GTA.

In a tweet on Thursday, police said officers executed the searches in Toronto, Durham, York and Peel regions as part of a targeted investigation into an alleged criminal organization.

Police said more than 800 officers from various agencies were involved in the raids, dubbed Project Patton.

So far, there has been no word on the number of arrests.

Few other details were provided but Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray said more information will be available later this morning.

More to come…