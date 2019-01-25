

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police will hold a news conference this morning to provide an update on a major drug investigation.

Police Chief Mark Saunders and Inspector Steve Watts of the Drug Squad are both expected to address reporters during the 10:45 a.m. news conference at police headquarters on College Street.

According to police, the investigation involved the distribution of cocaine within the City of Toronto and was dubbed “Project Sparta” by investigators.

No details have been released about arrests at this point.