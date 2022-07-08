Police chase possible child abductor on Toronto subway train

Police chase possible child abductor on Toronto subway train

Commuters are seen outside Victoria Park TTC station after a police investigation prompted a closure on July 8, 2022. (Chopper 24) Commuters are seen outside Victoria Park TTC station after a police investigation prompted a closure on July 8, 2022. (Chopper 24)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton