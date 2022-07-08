Police chase possible child abductor on Toronto subway train

Toronto police say they are pursuing a man who may have abducted a child and taken them onto the subway in Scarborough on Friday evening.

Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson say officers were called after a man was seen taking a child in a stroller onto the subway at Victoria Park Station before 5 p.m.

The TTC said it halted trains between Kennedy and McCowan stations were closed until 5:49 p.m. due to a “security incident.”

The man and child were last seen heading eastbound on the subway toward Kennedy Station.

Officers later met up with the man and the child, Hopkinson said.

Police said Friday that the child is two-years-old.

More to come.