TORONTO -- York Regional Police have released video of a 33-year-old woman being arrested for allegedly drunk driving while having a young child in the car in Vaughan last week.

On June 24, a police officer was conducting patrol when he noticed a vehicle “driving erratically” at around 6:45 p.m., according to a news release issued on Friday.

The vehicle also failed to stop at a stop sign causing the officer to believe the driver may have been impaired.

The officer pulled over the driver in the area of Clarence Street and Wycliffe Avenue.

The driver was a woman from Toronto and she had two passengers in the car, including a five-year-old girl.

In a video of the interaction posted to YouTube on Friday, the officer is seen telling the driver that he could smell alcohol in the car and that she appeared to be driving impaired.

The officer asked for her driver’s licence and she proceeded to show him pictures on her phone, refusing to show him her licence.

The woman was arrested and charged with several offences, including impaired operation, 80 plus and driving while under suspension.

No one was injured during the incident.