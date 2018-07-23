

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A third person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man at his Brampton residence.

Officers found the body of Palwinder Singh at a residence on Donwoods Court near Airport Road and Countryside Drive around 6:10 p.m. on July 16. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbours told CTV News Toronto they noticed a vehicle in the area and heard two or three shots, and then a man screaming.

Police took two suspects into custody last week.

Sean Ponto, 18, and Andrew Edward, 19, of Mississauga have each been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Investigators issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect identified as 18-year-old Nebill Albayaty on Friday.

On Monday, investigators said they found Albayaty at a hotel in Hamilton. A fourth suspect identified as 18-year-old Hamas Khan from Mississauga, who was in the company of Albayaty at the time of his arrest, has also been taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

Police say they believe all suspects wanted in connection with the shooting are now in custody.