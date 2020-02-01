TORONTO -- A Whitby man has been charged after a bizarre collision on Highway 401 was caught on camera showing a construction truck pushing a car sideways across lanes of traffic.

Ontario Provincial Police said the 50-year-old man has been charged with careless driving in connection to the Jan. 13 incident on Highway 401 between Bayview Avenue and Yonge Street.

Earlier last month, police had asked the public for information about the crash after video emerged online showing the yellow truck pushing the Honda Civic across multiple lanes on the highway.

Charges laid: The driver of the construction truck, a 50 year old man from Whitby Ontario has been charged with Careless driving in relation to this incident from January 13, 2020 pic.twitter.com/HXhpIZugTi — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 31, 2020

The Honda Civic could be seen crashing into the guardrail before coming to a stop as the truck appears to continue along the roadway.

Police said the 40-year-old male driver of the Honda Civic, who is from Scarborough, suffered minor injuries.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CTV News Toronto last month that the truck driver said he hit the vehicle while he was changing lanes and wasn’t able to see what was happening in front of him.