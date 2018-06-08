

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police have arrested a second person in connection with the murder of a mother of three who was killed inside her East York home in late May.

Officers found the body of 41-year-old Rhoderie Estrada in her home on May 26 at around 2:15 a.m., after her husband phoned 911. They say she was suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.” Officers tried to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe Estrada’s killer entered her home on Torrens Avenue through a side window sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 2:15 a.m.

An autopsy has been completed, but investigators are not disclosing the cause of death.

Estrada, a nurse at St. Joseph’s Health Centre, was the mother of three children aged eight, 12, and 13. Friends of the victim’s daughters previously told CTV News Toronto that all three children were asleep in their beds at the moment when their mother was killed.

They woke up when they heard their father calling police.

On June 3, police arrested a suspect in connection with the murder.

Yostin Murillo, 22, of no fixed address, was charged with first-degree murder and appeared briefly in court the following day.

Police have said that Estrada and Murillo did not know each other.

On Friday, police took a second person into custody.

David Beak, 23, of no fixed address, was also been charged with first-degree murder. Beak is scheduled to appear in court on June 9.

Police are urging anyone who had contact with Murillo or Beak to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.