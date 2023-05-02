Police charge Mississauga man in connection with distribution of sodium nitrite in GTA
Police have arrested Mississauga resident Kenneth Law for the alleged online sales and distribution of sodium nitrite in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
The 57-year-old is facing multiple charges, including two counts of counselling or aiding suicide.
Peel police announced Law’s arrest Tuesday night in Mississauga, following its investigation surrounding the circumstances of a sudden death on March 31, where police suspect the substance was consumed.
"It is believed that the suspect distributed and marketed the substance online to target individuals at risk of self-harm," police said.
Sodium nitrite is a preservative used for meat processing, but used in large doses, the compound can be lethal.
In the wake of the arrest, both the Ontario Provincial Police and Peel Regional Police warn the public to be wary if they receive a package from one of the following businesses::
- Imtime Cuisine
- AmbuCA
- Academic/ACademic
- Escape Mode / escMode
- ICemac
Anyone who either received a package that they believe is sodium nitrite or has information about the investigation is asked to call police at 1-888-714-0003 or 11Divproject@peelpolice.ca.
This is a breaking news story. More to come…
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Maple Leafs tie game with Panthers 2-2 in second period
-
-
-
-
-
ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL
ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL | Hunter vows to extend Sheppard subway, Matlow would redesign Toronto’s most dangerous roads
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
Police arrest man who allegedly threw 'shotgun cartridges' into Buckingham Palace grounds
A man was arrested by British police on Tuesday after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and threw items "suspected to be shotgun cartridges" into the grounds of the palace, London's Metropolitan Police said.
These are the most polluting industries in Canada and the U.S.
A new report has found that Canada released or transferred more than 2.4 billion kilograms of industrial pollutants in 2020, with more than half stemming from one industry.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney join Wrexham's open-top bus parade
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are celebrating in style after both Wrexham's men's and women's teams secured promotion in their respective leagues this season.
Canadian Indigenous leaders to meet with King Charles on Thursday
King Charles is scheduled to meet with Canadian Indigenous leaders ahead of his May 6 coronation ceremony.
Even a small amount of airplane noise can have a major impact on sleep: study
A study published last month in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Health Perspectives found women who were exposed to even quiet airplane noises were more likely to get less than seven hours of sleep a night.
Canada updates U.K. travel advisory ahead of coronation due to threat of terrorism
Ottawa is advising Canadians travelling to the U.K. ahead of the coronation of King Charles III to exercise a 'high degree' of caution due to the threat of terrorism.
'A genius': Celebrities, musicians share stories and condolences after Gordon Lightfoot's death
Condolences and tributes streamed in Tuesday following the death of Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot.
Canadian family travel to 13 countries in a year-long adventure before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
Montreal
-
Two missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooded river identified
The search continued Tuesday for two Quebec firefighters swept away in floodwaters northeast of Quebec City, as heavy rains washed out roads and cut off homes in several regions across the province. The two missing firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Régis Lavoie, who is in his 50s, Noovo Info has confirmed.
-
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
-
Major floods cause destruction in Quebec following several days of rain
Hundreds of residents have evacuated their homes in Quebec as local crews race to repair critical infrastructure after floods washed through several municipalities in recent days, and officials say they're expecting even more rain.
London
-
Local Mom is pleading with pool owners to be safe
Her son nearly drowned in a backyard pool. Now this Mom is pleading with pool owners to be safe
-
‘Stressful and life changing’: Brown twins describe whirlwind week as they head from London, Ont. to NFL
It’s been a whirlwind week for Chase and Sydney Brown. The two were chosen in the NFL draft late last week.
-
OPP investigating two frauds reported in Huron County totalling nearly $400,000
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a Bluewater resident reported losing $83,00 to a fraud and a Huron East resident was scammed out of over $300,00.
Kitchener
-
Man turned away from Kitchener, Ont. hospital later found to have broken ribs, collapsed lung and internal bleeding: SIU
An investigation by Ontario’s police watchdog is raising major questions about what happened when a 30-year-old man who had been hit by a police cruiser was brought to hospital in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Newly-elected ONA president wants to stop the use of agency nurses
The Ontario Nurses’ Association’s (ONA) newly-elected president is hoping to put an end to the use of agency nurses.
-
Customers waiting over a year for some hybrid car models
If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, you may have to get in line. Experts say new vehicle inventory is so low that waitlists across the county range from months to years – and Waterloo region is no exception.
Northern Ontario
-
Rescuers win a race against time to save woman trapped on the ice in remote northern Ont. town
A dramatic rescue took place in a remote part of northern Ontario over the weekend, with crews managing to save a woman trapped on the ice at night.
-
Auditor general doesn’t have right to privileged documents, court rules
An Ontario Appeals Court has ruled that Ontario’s auditor general does not have the right to demand access to documents covered by solicitor-client privilege.
-
Sudbury area man describes the return of his chronic pain condition after amputation
Shawn O'Brien, from the Greater Sudbury community of Val Therese, suffers from complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS).
Ottawa
-
Water levels on Ottawa River to rise up to 35 cm more in national capital region
Water levels on the Ottawa River are expected to rise up to 35 cm more this week in the national capital region following extensive rainfall over the weekend.
-
Woman injured in dog attack while walking with granddaughter in Ottawa
A woman is recovering from serious bites after being attacked by dogs while on a walk with her granddaughter last week.
-
Lansdowne Park may never be profitable, report suggests
A new financial report shows the city may never recoup its investment in the public-private partnership with Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) at Lansdowne Park unless a second phase of development moves ahead.
Windsor
-
Gordon Lightfoot supported local effort to memorialize Windsor’s Rosalie Trombley
A letter from the famous Canadian singer-songwriter is all the more special to sculptor Donna Mayne now that Lightfoot has passed away at age 84.
-
'We're going to keep moving forward': Caldwell First Nation Marina open for business
The Caldwell First Nation is continuing efforts to rebuild a nation after centuries of struggle with the opening of a new marina near Leamington.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Body found at Windsor house fire prompts investigation by arson and major crime units
Windsor police have launched an investigation after a body was found at the scene of a house fire in east Windsor.
Barrie
-
One person in custody after fleeing from crash on Highway 400
One person is in police custody following a collision near Highway 400 near McKay Road in Barrie Tuesday afternoon.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Barrie sends one to hospital
Southbound traffic was at a standstill along Highway 400 at Dunlop Street in Barrie Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle collision.
-
Letitia Heights residents in Barrie seek action after shooting, bullying, vandalism incidents
Residents in a Barrie community want answers following a shooting, random acts of mischief and bullying.
Atlantic
-
N.S. housing advocate calls for increased funding after swamped legal aid service cuts walk-ins
A community worker with the Dalhousie Legal Aid Service says the office is dealing with more tenancy cases than it can handle.
-
Trial of demonstrator involved in 2021 Halifax housing protest hears from police
The trial of a 26-year-old woman who allegedly assaulted police as municipal workers removed temporary housing for the homeless is underway in Halifax provincial court.
-
William Sandeson appeals conviction and sentence in 2015 N.S. drug deal murder
A former Dalhousie University medical student is appealing his murder conviction for killing a fellow student in 2015 during a drug deal.
Calgary
-
'Deeply saddened': Family of Martindale shooting victim speaks out
The family of a Calgary man killed by gunfire in the community of Martindale says they are devastated by the senseless act of violence.
-
Calgary police seek hit-and-run suspect in crash that injured kids
Calgary police are looking for the sedan involved in a hit-and-run crash on Monday that injured two children.
-
Missing Calgary man last seen in Forest Lawn in March
Calgary police are looking to the public for help finding a missing man last seen in the community of Forest Lawn in March.
Winnipeg
-
Section of Portage Avenue closed following crash at Empress overpass
Winnipeg police are warning the public about a crash on Portage Avenue and advising people to avoid the area.
-
'A pretty high-stress time': Canadians told to expect longer waits for passports
A federal minister is advising Canadians to expect long lines at passport offices this week as the public service resumes work following a 12-day strike.
-
'The city has to actually get on board': River Heights residents call for a slow down on Cambridge Street
A group of residents living along a River Heights street wants the city to make changes to slow down and decrease traffic.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Plane crashes at Langley airport
A small plane crashed at Langley Regional Airport just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, striking a pick-up truck on its way down.
-
Human remains found in Surrey 3 months ago identified thanks to public’s help: RCMP
After making a public plea for help identifying human remains discovered in Surrey back in February, Mounties say they’ve identified the deceased and ruled out criminality as a factor in his death.
-
IIO considering reopening investigation into officers involved in beating death of Myles Gray
The jury in the Coroner's Inquest into the death of Myles Gray determined he died by homicide – but that finding carries no weight in the criminal justice system and the Vancouver police officers involved in the beating that killed Gray have never been charged.
Edmonton
-
'Very frustrating': Oilers fans in Vegas spending thousands extra after NHL reschedules Game 2
Game 2 of the Edmonton Oilers-Vegas Golden Knights series will now be played on Saturday.
-
Oilers make outdoor Ice District parties 18+; families can watch in Churchill Square
Changes are being made to downtown Edmonton playoff parties following some "bad behaviour" by fans last weekend.
-
Some Leduc County residents evacuated because of a wildfire
Some residents in Leduc County have been forced from their homes because of a wildfire.