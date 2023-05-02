Police charge Mississauga man in connection with distribution of sodium nitrite in GTA

Police have arrested Mississauga resident Kenneth Law for the alleged online sales and distribution of sodium nitrite in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

The 57-year-old is facing multiple charges, including two counts of counselling or aiding suicide.

Peel police announced Law’s arrest Tuesday night in Mississauga, following its investigation surrounding the circumstances of a sudden death on March 31, where police suspect the substance was consumed.

"It is believed that the suspect distributed and marketed the substance online to target individuals at risk of self-harm," police said.

Sodium nitrite is a preservative used for meat processing, but used in large doses, the compound can be lethal.

In the wake of the arrest, both the Ontario Provincial Police and Peel Regional Police warn the public to be wary if they receive a package from one of the following businesses::

Imtime Cuisine

AmbuCA

Academic/ACademic

Escape Mode / escMode

ICemac

Anyone who either received a package that they believe is sodium nitrite or has information about the investigation is asked to call police at 1-888-714-0003 or 11Divproject@peelpolice.ca.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…