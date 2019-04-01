

The Canadian Press





OSHAWA, Ont. -- A 71-year-old man is facing a number of charges after allegedly dealing drugs east of Toronto.

Durham regional police say they began investigating the man on Friday as he drove around Oshawa, Ont.

They allege he made several stops in the city and carried out drug transactions.

Police say once officers arrested him, they recovered numerous opioids and cash from his vehicle.

They say they found more drugs, money and paraphernalia after executing a search warrant at the address where the man lived.

They say the man from Lindsay, Ont., now faces six charges including four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.