

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Five people have been charged in connection with a daylight shooting in Milton earlier this month.

Halton Regional Police said that officers were called to a parking lot near Main Street East and Maple Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 1 for reports of gunfire.

A man in his 20s was found injured at the scene and was transported to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Police later said that the shooting left the man with “life-altering injuries.”

A few days later, police arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting.

Milton resident Kyrie Lansford Mckay, 28, was charged with attempting to commit murder using a restricted firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and having knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Toronto resident Aekwon Stailuv Murray, 22, has been charged with possessing a weapon obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm and having knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Police said that a 9 millimeter handgun and a .40 caliber handgun were recovered at the scene shortly after the shooting.

Two vehicles believed to be involved in the shooting were also located, investigators said.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said that three additional suspects have been taken into custody.

Markham resident Quinn Smith-Carr, 22, has been charged with possession of a weapon obtained by a crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm and having knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Brenden Anderson-Wilson, 31, of Milton and Jaiden Alexis-Mclymont, 26, of no fixed address have also been charged with numerous firearm offences, including attempting to commit murder using a restricted firearm and discharging a firearm with intent.

McKay, who was previously charged in the shooting, has been charged with the additional offence of discharging a weapon with intent.

Investigators previously said they believe all parties involved in the shooting know each other.

No further suspects are being sought in connection with the incident, police added, but two firearms used in the shooting remain outstanding.

In the news release, Halton police said they are “extremely grateful” to the public for the tips they received in relation to the shooting.

“In particular, the video footage submitted to our investigators played a key role in how quickly we were able to identify and arrest all five involved parties. This is clear evidence that our residents share our commitment to community safety and well-being.”

None of the charges have been tested in court.