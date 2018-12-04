Police charge driver in crash that killed woman at Scarborough bus stop
A wrecked vehicle sits in Scarborough on Nov. 9, 2018. Toronto police say the vehicle plowed through an intersection, mounted a sidewalk and fatally struck a woman.
CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 8:58AM EST
Police have charged a 47-year-old driver in connection with a November crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian waiting at a Scarborough bus stop.
On Nov. 9 shortly before 7 a.m., a westbound Nissan Pathfinder mounted a curb near the Ellesmere and Birchmount roads intersection, hitting a woman standing at a TTC bus shelter.
The SUV continued on, hitting light poles and bushes before colliding with a 31-year-old man in the area.
It came to a stop in a nearby parking lot, just west of Birchmount Road.
The 59-year-old woman died at the scene. The man was hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
At the time, police said the driver of the Nissan had complained of chest pains and was also taken to hospital.
On Tuesday, nearly a month later, police laid criminal charges in the case.
A suspect identified as Toronto-resident Carlene Nunes, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.
She appeared in court on Dec. 3.