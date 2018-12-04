

CTV News Toronto





Police have charged a 47-year-old driver in connection with a November crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian waiting at a Scarborough bus stop.

On Nov. 9 shortly before 7 a.m., a westbound Nissan Pathfinder mounted a curb near the Ellesmere and Birchmount roads intersection, hitting a woman standing at a TTC bus shelter.

The SUV continued on, hitting light poles and bushes before colliding with a 31-year-old man in the area.

It came to a stop in a nearby parking lot, just west of Birchmount Road.

The 59-year-old woman died at the scene. The man was hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time, police said the driver of the Nissan had complained of chest pains and was also taken to hospital.

On Tuesday, nearly a month later, police laid criminal charges in the case.

A suspect identified as Toronto-resident Carlene Nunes, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

She appeared in court on Dec. 3.