A 14-year-old Clarington, Ont. boy has been charged in connection with an online post the allegedly showed him holding a gun and threatening a high school.

Durham Regional Police said the threat against Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School in Courtice, Ont. was made on Monday.

The post was subsequently shared by other people.

Police said the school eventually became aware of it and contacted police.

The teen, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested the same day.

He has been charged with one count of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. He was released on a promise to appear at a later court date.

A subsequent investigation later found that the weapon used in the photo was in fact a pellet gun.

Police say there is no concern for the safety of staff or students at the school concern as a result of the incident.

Anyone with new information about the investigation is being asked to call Durham police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.