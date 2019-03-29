

The Canadian Press





Police say they've made another arrest in the triple homicide of three members of an Ontario First Nation.

Ontario Provincial Police say they've charged a 33-year-old man with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder in the case of the friends from Six Nations of the Grand River.

Officers began their probe on Nov. 4 after the bodies of 37-year-old Melissa Miller, 33-year-old Alan Porter and 32-year-old Michael Jamieson were found near a pickup truck in a field in Middlesex County, Ont. Miller was seven months pregnant at the time

Police had announced earlier this month that Nicholas Shipman faces three counts of second-degree murder, Thomas Bomberry faces two counts of first-degree murder and Jamie Beaver faces one count of the same charge in the case.

Earlier this week, police charged a 21-year-old man with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder, and last year had also charged a 36-year-old woman with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder.

Police say they arrested the 33-year-old man on Thursday, making him the third person charged with accessory after the fact in the case.

The bodies of the three friends were found about 120 kilometres west of their home community.