

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 66-year-old man from Thorncliffe Park has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the disappearances of two men who disappeared from downtown Toronto.

Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman, disappeared from the downtown area about 45 days apart last spring.

Their bodies have not yet been located.

Det. Hank Idsinga told reporters at a news conference Thursday afternoon that they believe the suspect may also be responsible for the deaths of other men who have not yet been identified.

The investigation into the men's disappearance was dubbed 'Project Prism' by investigators.

Investigators previously said both men frequented the Church and Wellesley area and that they did not believe the two disappearances were linked in any way.

Esen, 44, was last seen in mid-April in the Kensington Market area and Kinsman, 49, was last seen in late June near his home in the Parliament and Winchester streets area.

At the time, police also announced what they said was an unrelated police investigation, dubbed Project Houston, which is looking into the disappearances of three other men in the area of the Gay Village since 2010.

