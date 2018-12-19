

Warning: This story contains details some may find disturbing.

Police say that they have charged five teens in connection with an investigation into a second alleged sexual assault with an object at St. Michael’s College School.

The teens, who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were arrested on Wednesday and each charged with one count of assault, gang sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon.

Police say that four of the accused parties were among the six people arrested in November, in connection with another investigation into an alleged sexual assault with an object. The fifth teen had not been previously arrested and surrendered to authorities on Wednesday morning.

In addition to the charges laid in connection with the second alleged sexual assault with an object, police say that they have also charged two teens in connection with an investigation into an assault with a weapon at the school. They say that both of those parties were also among those charged in November.

Meanwhile, police say that they have closed their investigations into five other incidents at the school without laying any charges.

St. Michael’s College School has previously said that it has expelled a total of eight students in connection with a number of alleged assaults and sexual assaults at the school.

One of those alleged incidents, which led to the November arrests, was captured on a video that had been circulating online prior to police beginning their investigation. CP24 has previously confirmed that the video appears to depict a student being sexually assaulted with a broom handle in a school locker room.

CP24 did reach out to St. Michael’s College School on Wednesday but a spokesperson said that they were not aware of the arrests and could not comment on it as it is “part of the police investigation.”

In response to the growing police investigation, St. Michael’s College School has previously set up an anonymous tip line and an app where students can report “any misconduct or questionable behavior.”

The school also cancelled the junior and varsity football team seasons for the 2019-2020 academic year, as well as the 2018-2019 varsity basketball season.