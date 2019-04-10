

An 18-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after gunshots were fired into a vehicle parked at a school in Toronto’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood last week.

On Thursday, a group of people were inside a vehicle parked near Grandravine Drive and Jane Street at around 2 p.m. when an armed man approached the car and opened fire.

Toronto police say the gunman fired multiple shots into the vehicle before running off.

A 16-year-old girl who was inside the vehicle at the time was shot in the leg. When police and paramedics arrived, the girl was transported to hospital to be treated for the non-life-threatening injury.

Three days later, police made an arrest in the case.

A suspect identified as Jae Quonne Hamilton, of Toronto, has been charged with nearly a dozen charges, including four counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest, and possession of a loaded, regulated firearm.

He appeared in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with new information about the investigation is being asked to contact police.