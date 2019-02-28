

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





An arrest has been made in connection with the “sudden death” of a 21-year-old man in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police were called to the residence on Langford Street at around 7:30 p.m. for reports of an injured person there.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.”

The victim, identified Thursday as Ahmed Buttu, died at the scene.

Police have not said how Buttu died. An autopsy is being scheduled.

Few other details have been provided about the nature of the investigation, but police said they “don’t believe that this was a random act.”

On Thursday afternoon, police confirmed they made an arrest in connection with the incident.

A suspect identified as 18-year-old Mohammad Khan, of Whitby, has been charged with second degree murder. He is being held in police custody until a bail hearing can take place.

Homicide detectives, forensic investigators and other officers remain at the home today investigating. The perimeter the home is cordoned off with police tape and a forensic identification truck is still parked outside.

Buttu is said to have been a resident at the home where he was found. Some neighbours told CTV News Toronto that they believe the house was being used as a rental, though no one knew who the victim was.

Many described the area as “family friendly” and said the incident is unusual for the neighbourood.

Police say officers have been canvassing neighbouring homes looking for video, witnesses, and any other information.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Durham police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.