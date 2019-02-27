

CTV News Toronto





A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation at a Toronto subway station.

According to police, a woman was on a westbound subway train on Feb. 12 when a male she didn’t know boarded at Woodbine Station and sat beside her.

Police allege the male “committed an indecent act,” grabbed the woman and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect got off the train when it arrived at Greenwood Station.

Two days later, on Feb. 14, police made an arrest in the case.

The suspect has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

He cannot be identified due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.