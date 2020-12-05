TORONTO -- Ten people have been charged under the province’s Reopening Ontario Act after police broke up a gathering at a social club in North York Friday night.

Police and city bylaw officers executed a search warrant in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Marlee Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located 10 people inside the address and several gaming machines.

They were all charged with a part three Summons under the Act, police said.

Officers also seized 11 illegal gaming machines.

The owner of the club, who was identified as 59-year-old Antonio Mazzei, was arrested, police said.

He was charged with keeping common gaming or betting house, permitting the use of place as a gaming or betting house, allowing a machine to be kept for gambling or betting, having money or property for betting and gaming offence and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court in January 2021.

Toronto and Peel Region are in the lockdown stage of the province’s COVID-19 framework, which bans indoor gatherings with people outside of one's household.