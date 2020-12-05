Advertisement
Police charge 10 people after gathering at social club in North York
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
TORONTO -- Ten people have been charged under the province’s Reopening Ontario Act after police broke up a gathering at a social club in North York Friday night.
Police and city bylaw officers executed a search warrant in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Marlee Avenue around 8:45 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located 10 people inside the address and several gaming machines.
They were all charged with a part three Summons under the Act, police said.
Officers also seized 11 illegal gaming machines.
The owner of the club, who was identified as 59-year-old Antonio Mazzei, was arrested, police said.
He was charged with keeping common gaming or betting house, permitting the use of place as a gaming or betting house, allowing a machine to be kept for gambling or betting, having money or property for betting and gaming offence and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.
He is scheduled to appear in court in January 2021.
Toronto and Peel Region are in the lockdown stage of the province’s COVID-19 framework, which bans indoor gatherings with people outside of one's household.