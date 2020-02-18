TORONTO -- The premier’s office has confirmed that Toronto police were investigating a suspicious package that was found at Doug Ford’s home in Etobicoke.

Police were called to the premier’s residence sometime on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the premier's office said that Ford's wife was home at the time and received the package, which was delivered in the mail.

“The TPS quickly mobilized to assess the situation and cleared the family of any harm,” Ford’s office said in a statement.

No one was injured and Toronto police said that their explosion disposal unit has deemed the package not dangerous.

“The substance was determined to be a mixture of non-toxic materials,” Ford’s office said.

Police have not said what was inside the package.