Police believe man found dead in North York apartment was murdered

    Toronto police's homicide squad is investigating the city’s third homicide of the year.

    On Friday, police were called to an apartment building in North York, near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue, for reports of a man found deceased inside a unit.

    At the scene, officers said they located a man with “trauma to his body.”

    An autopsy later determined that the victim was murdered, Toronto Police Service said in a news release.

    Toronto police released the name and a photo of the victim on Sunday afternoon, but a media officer has since asked that the identification be removed "as it was released in error, and police continue to investigate the incident."

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Toronto police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

