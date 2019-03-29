

CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say they are aware of a video circulating online that captures a showdown between a woman with a stroller and a car in midtown.

According to the timestamp on the home security video, posted on YouTube by a resident, the confrontation happened on Wednesday at around 10:30 a.m.

In the video, a woman is seen pushing a blue stroller on a sidewalk, heading toward a residential intersection.

Within seconds, a silver vehicle proceeds through the intersection, nearly colliding with the woman. She can be heard yelling an expletive as she veers the stroller away from the car.

The woman then stands directly in front of the car and begins to shout. She demands the driver get out of the vehicle.

“Get the **** out of your car. No. There’s a child in this,” she screams.

“There’s a stop sign. He took a turn, you stop.”

At that point, as the woman stands in the pathway of the car, the driver starts to steer around her and the stroller.

The woman tries to follow the car’s movements, leaving her stroller in the middle of the road.

The video then shows the woman lob herself onto the hood of the car.

The vehicle honks once and continues moving briefly with the woman still attached before the pedestrian places her feet back on the ground.

The clash ends with the car speeding off and the woman returning to her stroller in the middle of the roadway.

According to the YouTube video description, the car involved had run a stop sign before the near-collision with the woman and child.

“The situation spiral out of control from there,” the poster wrote.

“Due to construction of the Metrolinx Eglinton LRT, a lot of traffic has ended up on the side streets and these occurrences are actually fairly frequent… although this one is maybe just a bit crazier than usual.”

Police said a report has been filed about the interaction and that they are conducting an “open investigation.”

Sgt. Brett Moore said the video should remind all road users about the need to pay attention.

“I’ll let everyone determine exactly what they think they saw on that video,” Moore said.

“It really comes down to courtesy, communication, and sharing the road space. It is a shared space, we always call it a shared responsibility. Drivers do have the highest level of responsibility given the fact that they’re in a machine that is well protected, but I have to say as well there is another side of this. Really, I can’t recommend people putting themselves in harm’s way, especially with motor vehicles.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory said the video is “discouraging” and speaks to the challenge the city is facing as it works to improve safety for all road users.

Just last week, Tory announced the second part of the city’s Vision Zero plan, which aims to make streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

“While we’re moving ahead, we’ve got to do it as quickly as we can to redesign streets. This is a perfect example, and it isn’t an arterial road it’s a residential intersection, of a place where we need to design the streets,” he said.

He said while the city is working to lower speed limits and enforce safe practices, changing human behaviour is a crucial part of the process.

“The video doesn’t indicate any evidence of speeding but it does indicate people who were certainly not paying attention,” he said.

“People who are driving cars, who have the principle onus on them because they are in a powerful vehicle that surrounds them with two tons of steel, have to have the principle onus on them to look out for the other person.”