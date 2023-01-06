Police associations to examine issues behind officer killings after recent deaths
Some of Canada's largest police associations say they are banding together to identify the root causes behind the killings of five police officers in the past four months.
The Canadian Police Association, the Police Association of Ontario, the Ontario Provincial Police Association, and the Toronto Police Association say they are joining forces to examine the issues at play and will then call for change to make sure the "wave of violence" against police doesn't continue.
The associations, which represent about 60,000 sworn and civilian police personnel, say they will review judicial and public policy frameworks, including bail and sentencing practices.
They say they will also examine what they call a "growing and chronic" shortage of police officers and whether Crime Stoppers programs need to be boosted.
A funeral was held Wednesday for 28-year-old OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala, who was shot while responding to a call for a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., on Dec. 27.
Four other police officers have been killed in the line of duty in Canada since September -- RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang was fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., South Simcoe Police officers Devon Northrup and Morgan Russell were shot at an Innisfil, Ont., home and died in hospital, and Toronto Police Const. Andrew Hong was shot dead in Mississauga, Ont.
Hypothermia likely the cause of man's death near Quebec border crossing
Quebec provincial police say hypothermia was likely the cause of a man's death near the Roxham Road crossing point between Canada and the U.S. The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Fritznel Richard from Montreal.
Man, 76, dies after being struck by SUV in Laval parking lot: police
A 76-year-old man died Thursday night after he was struck by a vehicle in a Laval parking lot, police say.
Cote Saint-Luc suing developer $3M, claiming aquatic centre has leaky roof, crumbling exterior
The City of Côte Saint-Luc is suing a construction company for $3 million, claiming an aquatic centre built in 2011 has already suffered considerable mould and water damage thanks to leaky ceilings and humidity issues.
$25,000 fine for 2020 freedom rally organizer
The organizer of a COVID-19 freedom rally in 2020 has been convicted and will have to pay a hefty fine. Lamont Daigle was found guilty of failing to comply under the Reopening Ontario Act and received a fine of $20,000 plus a $5,000 surcharge.
OPP clock driver travelling 177 km/h on Highway 6
A driver will be without a licence for the next month after OPP caught them allegedly stunt driving over the holidays in Bruce County, according to OPP.
OPP West Region release 2022 Festive RIDE numbers
West Region OPP have released the 2022 numbers for their holiday RIDE campaign, and the results of this year’s impaired driving traffic blitz has resulted in hundreds of charges, especially for Middlesex County.
Police looking for suspect who allegedly used sledgehammer to break into Guelph business
Guelph police are investigating after they say a sledgehammer was used to break into a local business Thursday morning.
Man assaults two officers during arrest for Cambridge break-in: police
Two Waterloo regional police officers sustained injuries while attempting to arrest a man in connection to a Cambridge break in.
Families picking up the pieces after more than 60 headstones vandalized at Mitchell, Ont. cemetery
Dozens of headstones in a Mitchell, Ont. cemetery were damaged, leaving families heartbroken.
Sudbury's mayor on 2023 priorities for the city
Sudbury's new mayor, Paul Lefebvre, is heading into the new year with a list of priorities for the city, issues such as homelessness, addiction, and a new arena.
Officials: 8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records.
Section of Ottawa LRT still shut down due to ice problems
More than 24 hours after freezing rain shut down Ottawa's light rail system, a section of the line remained closed on Friday.
$81,802 in drugs, cash and property seized in Kingsville
Two Kingsville residents are facing charges after police seized drugs, cash and property.
Six speeding tickets in 90 minutes in Chatham-Kent
It was a busy hour and a half for Chatham-Kent police on Thursday. During enforcement on Grand River Line in Dover Township, officers issued six speeding tickets and one seatbelt ticket.
Police end search for missing Innisfil woman
South Simcoe police say the search for a woman from Innisfil who had been missing since earlier this week has ended.
Double homicide investigation launched following tragedy on Boxing Day in New Tecumseth
Provincial police are investigating a double homicide involving a woman and child following a fire in a New Tecumseth house on Boxing Day.
Cases of Omicron sub-variant 'Kraken 'emerging in Atlantic Canada
Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador are now reporting cases of the XBB.1.5 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, reflecting a spread being reported around the globe.
'Heave Away': Canada's goal tune at the World Juniors is 'the song that never dies'
"Heave away, me jollies, heave away!" It's a phrase that Canadian hockey fans couldn't get enough of at the world junior hockey championship -- a Celtic melody played each time that Team Canada scored a goal.
'Significant impact': Driver seriously injured after truck crashes into Ogden home
One man was rushed to hospital on Friday morning after a vehicle crashed into a home in the community of Ogden.
WEATHER | Kevin Stanfield's forecast: Melting weather this weekend in Calgary
Westerlies already in place in Calgary.
Brady landfill to reopen Friday after city reaches compromise with demonstrators
The Brady Landfill is set to reopen for the first time since mid-December.
Ontario man sues estate of former Winnipeg hockey coach accused of sexual assaults
WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing. An Ontario man is suing the estate of a former Winnipeg hockey coach who he alleges repeatedly sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager in the 1990s.
'They don't know where my bag is': Lost luggage the leftovers of turbulent holiday travel season
A huge section filled with lost luggage at the Winnipeg airport is what is leftover of a turbulent holiday travel season for some passengers.
B.C. company's AI-driven autonomous stroller turns heads at Las Vegas electronics show
A Vancouver company has rolled into the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas with a head-turning invention it says will make life easier for new parents.
Bikes abandoned in TransLink parkades being donated to charity
Cyclists using TransLink's bike parkades for cheap long-term storage could soon be in for an unpleasant surprise.
Woman undergoes surgery in Mexico because of 'significant capacity challenges' in Edmonton hospitals
A beachside holiday took a scary turn for one Edmonton family, with the situation made worse because all of the hospitals in the Alberta capital were too busy to help out.
Alberta government won't release data on snowpack contamination from coal mines
The Alberta government is refusing to release information on toxic contaminants in snowpacks downwind from mountaintop removal coal mines.