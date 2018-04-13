

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 15-year-old girl has gone missing in the city’s Annex neighbourhood and police say they are concerned for her safety.

Mikayla Kerenyi was last seen on Thursday at around 7:50 p.m. in the area of Bloor Street West and Spadina Road.

The teenager has been described by police as a five-foot-two girl weighing about 95 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair worn either in a ponytail or a bun.

She was last seen wearing a light blue winter jacket with a brown fur lined hood, a brown sweater, a Blue Jays T-shirt with beige baggy cotton pants and burgundy Puma shoes. Officers said she was also carrying a white leather backpack at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300.