Police ask residents in Wainfleet, Ont. to stay inside after residential 'shooting incident'

Niagara police are asking residents in Wainfleet, Ont. to shelter in place after five armed, unknown men arrived at a residence and a shot was fired.

Police said they received a report of a shooting incident at 5:19 p.m. on Monday. Investigators allege that five suspects approached a residence and at least one shot was fired before the suspects fled the area. No injuries have been reported.

Police said they have four suspects in custody and are asking people to avoid the area and for local residents to shelter in place while they continue to search for the remaining suspect.

“This is a developing investigation,” the statement said. “We will release more details when we can.”

More to come.