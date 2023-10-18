Toronto

    • Police arrest two people, seize replica firearm following lockdown at Brampton school

    Two Peel Regional Police cruisers are seen in this undated image. (CP24 /Simon Sheehan) Two Peel Regional Police cruisers are seen in this undated image. (CP24 /Simon Sheehan)

    Police have arrested two young people following reports of a gun being posted on social media, resulting in a Brampton school being placed on lockdown.

    Police said they were called to Sandalwood Heights Secondary School, located at Sandalwood Parkway East and Torbram Road, shortly before 10:30 a.m. to respond to the reports.

    The school was shortly put on lockdown as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

    In an update an hour later, police said the lockdown had been lifted, and they took two young persons in custody.

    Police added they also seized a replica firearm.

    The investigation is ongoing.

