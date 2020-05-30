TORONTO -- Peel police have arrested three youths in connection with an arson at a Brampton elementary school that caused an estimated $8 million in damage.

The fire broke out at St. Leonard Elementary School on Conestoga Drive at around 5:45 p.m. on May 9.

Police have previously said that the suspects “attended various areas inside of the school and caused significant damage to classrooms, electrical systems and other important areas before attending the office area where the fire was set.”

The blaze was quickly knocked down but officials have said that it will take 12 to 18 months to repair the damage.

In a news release issued on Saturday afternoon, police confirmed that they have arrested two 13-year-olds and one 14-year-old in connection with the arson.

The suspects, who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are each charged with break-and-enter and arson causing damage to property.