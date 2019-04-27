

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have charged two individuals with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Etobicoke back in 2016.

Faysal Mohamed Hees, 26, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound inside a highrise on Islington Avenue north of Dixon Road shortly before 9 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2016.

In a news release issued on Saturday morning, police announced that they have charged 21-year-old Adil Zeno with first-degree murder in Hees’s murder.

At the time, officers said a female suspect, identified as 24-year-old Monique Ibrahim, was outstanding and was believed to have fled the city.

On Saturday evening, police said Ibrahim, who also goes by the name Rose Carter, had surrendered to investigators.

She is now also facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Police said that they have charged 27-year-old Mohamud Duale and 26-year-old Ahmed Abdi Siyad with accessory after the fact to murder as well.