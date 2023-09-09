Police arrest suspect who allegedly struck two women on TTC bus

A suspect wanted in connection with the assault of two women on a TTC bus has been apprehended.

The arrest came a day after police released a photo of the suspect in the Aug. 18 incident that occurred at Wilson subway station.

Police said two women were on a bus when an unknown man approached them.

He allegedly struck the women in the head.

On Saturday, police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Willfred Akiwenzie. He has been charged with two counts of assault.

Akiwenzie is scheduled to appear in court next month.