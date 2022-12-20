Police arrest suspect in series of assaults on Viva buses in North York

Edward Douglas, 32, is shown in this handout photo. Douglas is charged in connection with a series of assaults on Viva buses. Edward Douglas, 32, is shown in this handout photo. Douglas is charged in connection with a series of assaults on Viva buses.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton