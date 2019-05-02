

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted child abduction at a Brampton daycare on Monday.

According to investigators, a man approached the daycare, which is located in the area of Kennedy Road North and Bovaird Drive West, around 4:49 p.m.

“At this time, a man followed a delivery driver through two controlled access points into the daycare,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Investigators said that daycare staff questioned the man after he left a washroom on the premises and asked for his identification. Police said the man told staff that he was there to pick up his half-brother and that his identification was in his car.

The daycare staff called the child’s mother for confirmation and the man left the area on foot, police said. He was last seen around 5:03 p.m. heading northbound on Kennedy Road North.

Police are crediting quick-thinking staff at the child care centre for preventing a possible abduction.

“The alarming thing is that he was unknown to the family, as well as to us, and then having a child’s specific name,” said Carrie Howe, a supervisor at the YMCA-run daycare.

Investigators said they believe the man may have heard the child’s name while in the area prior to the incident.

Thursday evening, police said they arrested a suspect in connection with the incident.

Investigators identified the suspect only as a 19-year-old Brampton resident and said that he has been charged with child abduction. The suspect was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers immediately.