

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have arrested one person in connection with a fatal shooting in Etobicoke back in 2016 and have issued an arrest warrant for another suspect who is believed to have fled the city.

Faysal Mohamed Hees, 26, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound inside a highrise on Islington Avenue north of Dixon Road shortly before 9 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2016.

In a news release issued on Saturday morning, police announced that they have charged 21-year-old Adil Zeno with first-degree murder in Hees’s murder.

Police also said that they have charged 27-year-old Mohamud Duale and 26-year-old Ahmed Abdi Siyad with accessory after the fact to murder.

They say that a female suspect in the case remains outstanding and is believed to have fled the city.

Monique Ibrahim, 24, is wanted for first-degree murder.

Police say that Ibrahim goes by the name Rose Carter.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to contact police.