Police arrest partner of woman found dead in Brampton home

Peel police have arrested a man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman found dead in a Brampton residence Friday

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to the address near Aloma Crescent and Avondale Boulevard, in the vicinity of Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue.

The initial call was for a disturbance, but once on scene police located an adult woman suffering from obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Twenty-nine-year-old Alfonso Ritchie, of Brampton, was identified as a suspect. Police say he was an "intimate partner" of the woman.

On Sunday, Peel police posted a tweet saying they’d placed Ritchie under arrest and charged him.

The force says more details will be made available in a news release set to be issued tomorrow.