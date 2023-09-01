Police arrest man who allegedly fled scene of GTA crash that left exchange student, 22, dead

A 26-year-old man who allegedly fled after fatally striking a female cyclist in Mississauga last week has been arrested.

The collision happened on Airport Road and Thamesgate Drive in the Malton area at around 3:15 a.m. on Aug. 23.

Peel Regional Police said the driver of a blue 2018 Mazda 3 was travelling north on Airport Road when he hit a 22-year-old woman riding her bike.

The driver did not stop, police said. The vehicle was later located unoccupied on Goreway Drive, south of Rexdale Boulevard.

Meanwhile, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released, but police have revealed that she was an exchange student who had been in Canada for the past four months.

This blue Mazda 3 seen in this photo was the vehicle used by the hit-and-run driver. (Peel Regional Police)

On Friday, police announced they had apprehended the alleged driver, Traishaun Delpeache.

He has been charged with dangerous operation causing death, failure to stop after an accident causing death, flight from a peace officer and driving a motor vehicle with an improper licence.

Delpeache appeared in court for a bail hearing and was remanded into custody until Sept. 15. Police said Delpeache was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a parole violation.

"It is reassuring to hear that this repeat offender is being held in custody for a subsequent court date. This dangerous criminal can no longer endanger the public," Peel police Chief Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in a statement.

"This tragic loss of one of our community members is another sombre reminder that criminals who have repeatedly shown a disregard for human life and for the courts, have no place in our communities. The quick arrest of this dangerous individual is another example of our officers' incredible work and commitment."

Ontario's police watchdog is also investigating the incident, as the accused reportedly interacted with a police officer prior to the collision.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), an officer discovered a parked vehicle near Airport Road and Morningstar Drive and spoke with the driver. When the officer returned to his cruiser to verify the information, the driver fled.

The SIU, which investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.