Police arrest man in fatal shooting of woman in Newmarket earlier this summer

Police have made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old woman in Newmarket earlier this summer.

The victim, identified as Nicole Mercer, was found suffering from life-threatening injuries inside a residence near Prospect Street and Gorham Street at around 1:30 a.m. on July 29.

She was rushed to hospital but was ultimately pronounced deceased.

The cause of death was later determined to be a gunshot wound following an autopsy.

Police say that two suspects were identified during the course of the ensuing investigation.

Alexander Jolly, 23, of Newmarket, is wanted for first-degree murder.

Maitland Doran, 18, was arrested on Aug. 11 and charged with accessory after the fact to murder, as well as possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The second suspect had been sought on a Canada-wide warrant but was taken into custody in Toronto on Friday.

Alexander Jolly, 23, is charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm.