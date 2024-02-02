TORONTO
    • Police arrest male youth after stabbing inside Oshawa mall

    Durham police officers stand outside Oshawa Centre where a stabbing occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (CTV News/Colin Williamson) Durham police officers stand outside Oshawa Centre where a stabbing occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (CTV News/Colin Williamson)
    A 17-year-old male has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another youth inside a mall in Oshawa earlier this week.

    Police said officers responded to reports of an armed person at Oshawa Centre in the area of King Street West and Stevenson Road South on Jan. 30 shortly after 5 p.m.

    Police said a group of males were in an altercation near the food court when one got stabbed. He was transported to a Toronto trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Initially, officers arrested five male youths at the mall. They were later released.

    On Feb. 1, police located and arrested a male youth at a residence in Oshawa who was involved in the stabbing.

    According to police, he was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possess weapon for committing an offence and two counts of breach of recognizance.

    The suspect cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    Police say that he was held for a bail hearing.

    With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar

