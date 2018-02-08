

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Ontario Provincial Police say one man has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash in the Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW in Mississauga last month.

Police previously said that the five-vehicle crash occurred east of Cawthra Road at around 10 p.m. on Jan. 27.

Seven people were injured in the crash, including two women who were rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

One of the women, identified as 22-year-old Nicole Turcotte, died in hospital.

“There was a multi-vehicle, chain-reaction collision that occurred as a result of what appeared to be a vehicle slowing down in front of traffic, causing this chain reaction,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in an update Thursday, adding that the crash was “unnecessary and preventable.”

He said there have been “significant developments” in the case as a result of tips from the public.

“(One) person is in custody right now at the Port Credit detachment. That person will be held for a bail hearing later this morning,” Schmidt said.

“Thank you to everyone who has assisted with providing tips to investigators. It certainly has provided a great deal of value to the investigation as we move forward.”

Schmidt did not say what charges the man will be facing.

No other suspects are being sought in connection with the incident, police said.

Investigators are expected to provide more details about the arrest later this morning.