

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have arrested the alleged getaway driver in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Brampton man earlier this month and will charge him with first-degree murder, sources tell CTV News Toronto.

Nnamdi Ogba was walking back to his parked car in the Scarlettwood Court area of Etobicoke at around 11 p.m. on March 16 when two men approached him from behind and shot him in the back before getting into an awaiting SUV and fleeing the scene.

The two alleged shooters were arrested on Thursday morning but the getaway-driver had remained outstanding until his arrest on Friday morning.

Though a precise motive remains unknown, police have said that Ogba “was an innocent man walking through a particular neighbourghood who was shot and killed for no reason,” possibly as part of some sort of “turf war.”

“We just want to know what happened. What did he do wrong?” Ogba’s father Sylva Okzie said following a police news conference announcing the first two arrests on Thursday. “Who did he offend? What is it that happened that cannot be resolved where you would be ready to take someone’s life?”

Police have said that Ogba was visiting a friend on his soccer team prior to his shooting and did not even know his assailants.

The alleged getaway driver has been identified as 27-year-old Abdirahman Islow.

The other two suspects arrested on Thursday are 19-year-old Trevaughan Miller and 22-year-old Abdullahi Mohamed.

Islow is expected to appear in court today.