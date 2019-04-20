

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





An Uber driver has been arrested in connection with a pair of sexual assaults.

The first incident happened back on Sept. 6.

Police say that officers were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Sackville Street for an alleged sexual assault at around 1:15 a.m.

They say that a 24-year-old female victim was waiting for an Uber that she ordered when a black SUV pulled up. Police say that the woman got into the vehicle believing that it was her Uber. The driver then drove the woman to a secluded spot, where is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

Police say the driver then continued to drive around, eventually allowing the woman to exit the SUV.

The second incident happened on April 8 at around 1 p.m.

Police say that a 21-year-old woman entered a black SUV in the Royal York Road and Evans Avenue area.

The driver of the SUV then proceeded to drive the woman away from Toronto, refusing to let her leave.

Police say that the driver took the woman to a fast food parking lot in Mississauga, where she attempted to get assistance from a bystander.

He then drove her to a secluded side street, where he is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

The woman eventually contacted police after being dropped off later that day.

In a news release issued on Saturday, police confirmed that 36-year-old Mississauga resident Taneem Aziz has been arrested in connection with the two sexual assaults. He is charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of forcible confinement and one count of extortion.

Police say Aziz was employed as an Uber drive.

They say that they are concerned that there may be additional victims out there who have not yet come forward.