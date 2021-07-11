TORONTO -- Toronto police made an arrest Sunday in connection with three separate sexual assaults in the Jane and Sheppard area last week.

The first incident happened Thursday evening near Sheppard Avenue West and Buckland Road, where police said a 55-year-old woman was approached by an unknown man and was sexually assaulted.

The second assault occurred Friday morning less than one kilometre away from the scene of the first incident. Police said a woman was walking near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West when a man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

When asked Friday if the two incidents were connected, police at that time said they were not.

The third incident happened Saturday morning in the Arleta Avenue and Spenvalley Drive area, east of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

A man approached a woman from behind and sexually assaulted her, police said.

In a news release issued Sunday evening, police said 24-year-old Javaughan Barnes, of Toronto was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm and failure to comply with probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).