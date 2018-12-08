

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Mississauga.

The body of the victim, who numerous sources have identified as Riley Martin, was located by a passerby in a laneway backing onto Meadow Park near Truscott Drive and Southdown Road at around 8 a.m. on Friday.

In a news release issued late Saturday morning, police said that 20-year-old Nicholas Mahabir was arrested on Friday night and charged with one count of second-degree murder in the case.

Police have not released a cause of death at this time but have said that the victim had obvious signs of trauma.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted today.

“The investigation is still ongoing, however investigators do believe this to be an isolated incident,” Const. Iryna Yashnyk told reporters at the scene on Saturday afternoon. “We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and speak with our Homicide and Missing Person Bureau.”

Yashnyk refused to comment on the nature of the relationship between the suspect and victim or a possible motive for the murder, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

She also did not indicate whether police are seeking any additional suspects in the case.

On Saturday morning there did continue to be a heavy police presence in the area, with numerous officers seen going in and out of a nearby home where Martin is believed to have lived. CP24’s cameras also captured police searching a number of backyards in the immediate area.

Yashnyk said that the immediate area will be cordoned off for “at least the rest of today.”

“It is an ongoing investigation and we are canvassing and searching the area for any evidence of the offence,” she told reporters.

Grief counsellors at nearby school

The murder of someone so young has sent shockwaves throughout the quite residential neighbourhood where Martin lived.

Earlier on Saturday, grief counsellors were on hand at nearby Clarkson Secondary School where Martin was enrolled a Grade 9 student.

Officials with the Peel District School Board have also said that they have posted information online to help parents who need advice on how to support their children through a difficult time.

“We are encouraging parents to offer a safe place for conversations and to grieve in whatever way they wish,” Peel District School Board spokesperson Carla Pereira told CP24 on Saturday morning. “Some students are expressive in their emotions and others prefer not to be and to deal internally. Both of those things are OK. So we ask parents to talk to their children, perhaps make suggestions around self-care. Are you going for a walk today? What are you doing to normalize your experiences so you are not deep in your grief?”